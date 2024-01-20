Police look for missing friends

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 18-year-old Jessica Roberts and 17-year-old Morasha Pillay, who left home on Tuesday but have failed to return.

Police say Roberts, from Dilo Street, Nakasi, and Pillay, who lives on Nasele Crescent, Nakasi, left home at around midday.

The two friends left to obtain Roberts’ Birth Certificate.

Roberts is five feet tall, has a fair complexion, and light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a long black sleeve top with black ripped jeans.

Pillay is five feet tall and has a brown skin tone.

She was last seen wearing a black and white long-sleeved shirt and a blue skirt.

Pillay’s hair is dyed a burgundy-purple colour.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two missing friends is urged to call the Nakasi Police Station at 3478177.