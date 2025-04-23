Police intercepts alleged drug dealer

[ Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

A man will be produced in court this afternoon, charged with his alleged involvement in the illicit drug trade.

A joint team from the Serious Organized Crime and Intelligence Department, the Fiji Detector Dog Unit, and the Police K9 Unit intercepted the accused’s vehicle on Monday, along Reservoir Road.

A subsequent search conducted at a house where he was staying resulted in the seizure of several large plastic bags containing dried leaves, later confirmed to be marijuana.

The accused has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

