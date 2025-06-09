Police explain controversial child handover incident

[Source: Facebook]

Two children were taken from their mother in Raiwaqa under a court-ordered Recovery Order. The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media.

A statement released by the Fiji Police Force this morning stated that the incident took place last Wednesday.

Police officers were instructed to supervise the handover and prevent any breach of peace.

Article continues after advertisement

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said officers acted in line with the court order.

He states that the police empathise with the children and understand what the families are going through but they also have a duty to carry out.

Tudravu adds that while social media can be used to raise opinions, the public should first get both sides of the story before commenting.

He said tensions rose when relatives tried to interfere. He urged families to resolve disputes privately and warned that public posts can inflame situations and attract misinformed reactions.

Meanwhile, the mother of the two posted a video on Facebook seeking help to regain custody. She said the court had barred her from direct contact, allowing only video calls.

She and her children are also mourning the recent death of her husband, who passed away while serving overseas in the army.

According to the Force, police officers acted professionally, prioritizing child safety and ensuring full compliance with the court order.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.