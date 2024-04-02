Police discover more drugs

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Snap checks carried out by the operations team yield results as more drug discoveries were made throughout the five policing divisions.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says an operation team in Lautoka had stopped and searched a vehicle along Kings Road near Lovu, where they found several transparent plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine yesterday.

Two men aged 32 and 23 years were arrested and remain in custody.

Article continues after advertisement

In a separate case also in Lautoka, ACP Driu says three men aged 50, 40 and 27 years were arrested following the discovery of a plastic containing a white powder believed to be cocaine and one zip-lock plastic containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The three were arrested in Waiyavi, Lautoka.

ACP Driu adds that dried leaves believed to be marijuana were also seized in two separate reports of alleged Unlawful Possession of Illicit Drugs.

Four men and a woman were arrested in relation to the two reports in Lautoka.

ACP Driu says following community outreach in the Navosa area, close to 400 plants believed to be marijuana have been seized at Nailawa Settlement, Navosa.

The owner of the farm is known to the Police as investigations continue.

All seized substances and plants have been sent for analysis.