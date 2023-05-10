Police conducts more successful drug raids

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A raid conducted at a Hotel in Namaka on Monday, led to the arrest of two people alleged to be involved in the distribution of marijuana.

A joint operations team consisting of Police and the Fiji Detector Dog Unit raided the hotel room in Martintar where they found hundreds of branches of dried leaves and seeds all believed to be marijuana.

The two were arrested and taken to the Namaka Police Station. They remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Police say more drug farms continue to be found in Kadavu.

A team from the Southern Division Drug Operations team over the past 48-hour period discovered three farms in the Gasele and Dravuwalu terrains, with more than 2,300 plants believed to be marijuana.

The owners of the farms are yet to be identified.

In the Northern Division, arrests continue to be made in the Labasa town area, of people allegedly found in possession of illicit drugs.

Four farmers aged 20, 31, 43 and 58 were arrested yesterday by the Labasa Task Force team.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Livai Driu says the community plays an important role in helping tackle the illicit drug trade and has noted increased support through the sharing of information.

ACP Driu says over the past few weeks, a number of raids and arrests were as a result of information privately shared on the Force’s social media platforms.