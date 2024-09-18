Police Commissioner appointment still pending

Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission Sitiveni Rabuka is still awaiting a final decision on the appointment of the new Police Commissioner.

Despite the vacancy being announced several months ago, and the processes of shortlisting and interviews having been completed, Rabuka has yet to receive official communication on the outcome.

In the interim, Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew continues to serve in the role, following the suspension of former Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew

Rabuka expects updates on the appointment process as soon as the final decision remains pending.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka