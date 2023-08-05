Police Commander urges enhanced public service

Divisional Police Commander Southern SSP Wate Vocevoce [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Divisional Police Commander Southern SSP Wate Vocevoce has brought attention to unaddressed public complaints received by the police.

Emphasizing the importance of teamwork, commitment, and sacrifice, SSP Vocevoce urged officers to uphold standards of service delivery.

SSP Vocevoce highlighted discrepancies in handling public grievances that deviate from established procedures.

“Another noteworthy emphasis that I would like to touch base on is the continuous complaints received from the members of the public in relation to certain reports not being attended without proper feedback.”



Expressing optimism in the potential for collaboration, SSP Vocevoce envisions a secure and harmonious work environment within the Southern Division Police.

Commending the officers and their families for their unwavering dedication, the Police Commander acknowledged the invaluable contributions to both the division and the Force.



