Police classify assault as alleged murder

Police have classified the case of a man found motionless outside a Suva nightclub last week as an alleged murder.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations, and Prosecutions ACP Sakeo Raikaci says the postmortem was conducted yesterday.

He says the postmortem revealed that the man, believed to be in his 20s, died as a result of injuries he sustained during the assault.

Article continues after advertisement

Raikaci says police are gathering statements, including CCTV footage.

Investigation continues.