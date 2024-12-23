Police boost checkpoints

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

As Fiji’s road toll hits 63 this year, authorities are increasing safety measures to ensure safer travel during the festive season.

While this is an improvement from the 76 fatalities recorded during the same period last year, concerns persist over major causes of accidents such as speeding, driver fatigue and pedestrian negligence.

To address these risks, police have increased checkpoints and community visitations across the divisions. These measures aim to improve road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

Authorities expect travel to increase in the coming days as families prepare for celebrations. They are urging everyone to stay safe and watch out for one another on the roads.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), Fiji Police and municipal councils are working together in joint enforcement operations that will continue throughout the holiday season.

These include random breathalyzer tests, speed monitoring and checks to ensure vehicles meet safety standards.

Drivers are being reminded to avoid risky behaviors such as speeding and drunk driving, while pedestrians are encouraged to follow safety rules like using crosswalks and being alert to traffic.

Alcohol-related accidents are also a major concern during this time of year.

Authorities are urging people to celebrate responsibly and avoid drinking and driving as severe penalties apply to offenders.

With more people traveling during the festive season, the focus is on keeping everyone safe.

By driving carefully, planning trips and looking out for each other, families can ensure their celebrations are filled with joy rather than tragedy.