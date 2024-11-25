Police await court order

Police are still waiting for a court order to destroy the $2 billion worth of methamphetamine in their evidence facility.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci highlighted this after a man allegedly attempted to tamper with surveillance cameras where the meth is being kept last week.

DPC Raikaci claims they are keeping the drugs as evidence.

He says once the court gives the order to destroy the drugs, only then will it be done.

The investigations into what transpired are ongoing.