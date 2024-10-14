Police arrest robbery suspects

Police have arrested two men allegedly involved in two separate robberies in the Southern Division.

The first suspect was arrested after police teams were alerted to a robbery in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Police say some men had allegedly stolen a safe and assorted electronic goods from a business located at Lalita Bhindi Street in Vatuwaqa.

Members of the Southern Division task force were alerted, and a suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

In the second incident, a woman walking along Gaji Road in Vatuwaqa, Suva was allegedly robbed late last night.

The victim chased the suspect, and nearby officers responded to the incident.

Together, they were able to apprehend the suspect, who was taken into custody at the Raiwaqa Police Station.

The investigations continue in both incidents.