Police arrest 12 in nationwide drug raids

[Source: Fiji Police Force/File Photo]

In the past 48 hours, 12 individuals have been arrested across various locations around the country for the alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu says in Namara, Labasa, three men were arrested following the discovery of several plastics containing substances suspected to be methamphetamine.

Additionally, over $1,000 in cash, believed to be proceeds from criminal activities, was seized.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu says in Lautoka, a 26-year-old man was found with two plastics containing white crystals, suspected to be methamphetamine, as well as marijuana bullets.

In Rakiraki town, four men were apprehended after police found sachets of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana and plastics containing white crystals, also believed to be methamphetamine.

Two more men in Lautoka were arrested in separate cases for possession of marijuana.

In Nadi, ACP Driu says a 29-year-old man was arrested after police discovered marijuana plants and seedlings.

He adds this morning, a raid conducted in Tavakubu, Lautoka, led to the arrest of a 44-year-old man and the seizure of substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Assistant Commissioner Driu emphasized that divisional operations are working hard to disrupt and destabilize the illicit drug trade and encouraged the public to continue sharing information via Crime Stoppers on 919.