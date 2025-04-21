PM’s Asia trip targets trade and security

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s official engagements in Singapore and Indonesia this week are an important part of enhancing Fiji’s diplomatic and economic influence within the Asia-Pacific region.

As Fiji works to boost its global influence, these visits focus on strengthening partnerships and expanding cooperation.

In Singapore, Rabuka will meet Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to discuss boosting economic ties and cooperating on shared priorities such as climate resilience, education and digital innovation.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka will also visit Indonesia to meet President Prabowo Subianto, focusing on regional security, agriculture and disaster risk management.

The PM’s discussions with leaders in Singapore and Indonesia will play a pivotal role in defining Fiji’s future relationships with these influential economies.

While the Prime Minister is away, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka will serve as the acting Prime Minister.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.