PM to move a motion, FijiFirst against move

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to move a motion on budget day for Parliament to approve that an opinion be sought from the Supreme Court on the interpretation of sections 27(6) and 20(2) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding, and Disclosures) Act 2013.

The motion is also to see that copies of the opinion be tabled with the Speaker and in Parliament.

The motion will be moved pursuant to sections 91(5) and 98(3)(c) of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Opposition claims that Rabuka’s attempt to invoke Section 91(5) of the Fijian Constitution through Parliament is illegal.

The Opposition says this is a breach of the Constitution itself and once again casts doubt on the independence of the Fijian Elections Office.

It further says Section 91(5) can only be invoked by Cabinet, not by Parliament; accordingly, Parliament should not have allowed this motion to be tabled in the first place.

FijiFirst says interpretation and application of the provisions of the Political Parties Act remain with the FEO, not Cabinet, and must follow normal procedures and, if need be, be adjudicated through the normal process through the courts.

The former ruling party says it appears the Acting SOE has once again demonstrated a lack of professionalism and respect for the independence of the FEO and appears to be working with the coalition government. Otherwise, she would publicly object to such a motion.

It claims that the FEO and the coalition government once again are participating in a course of action that once again blurs the line between the executive and Constitutionally guaranteed independent offices.

FijiFirst adds that it appears that the Attorney-General, Siromi Turaga, and the Solicitor-General, Ropate Green, are allowing political motivations to supersede the law and further undermine constitutionalism and the rule of law in Fiji.

It says FijiFirst remains the largest party in Fiji, and we will stay steadfast as the alternative government.