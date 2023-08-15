PM supports Ra in the fight against climate change

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Climate change, economic development, and social progress are some of the major topics of discussion during the Ra Provincial Council meeting.

While officiating at the opening of the meeting, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed concerns regarding climate change and assured his full support.

Turning his attention to social and economic matters, Rabuka disclosed that the government has allocated a substantial budget to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

“I hope that these funds will be utilized judiciously to uplift the well-being of the iTaukei people. The emphasis on responsible utilization of resources reflected the government’s commitment to fostering positive change at the grassroots level.”

In a call for unity and collective action, Prime Minister Rabuka urged the people of Ra to challenge negative perceptions and stereotypes. He rallied for a united effort to overcome challenges that have plagued society, including crime, unemployment, and poverty.

The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of gratitude and unity while acknowledging the province’s vital contributions to Fiji’s development.

The two-day meeting ends today.