PM supports Fiji NZ Business Council Revival

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has voiced strong support for the revitalization of the Fiji New Zealand Business Council, emphasizing its significance in unlocking new investment avenues for Fiji.

Rabuka highlighted this during his ministerial address in parliament yesterday.

Reflecting on his visit to New Zealand last year, Prime Minister Rabuka shared his productive discussions with the Fiji New Zealand Business Council.

He says he spoke on the critical role of continued investment in Fiji, highlighting the country’s promising economic rebound post-COVID-19.

Rabuka noted that such investments are vital for meeting the government’s investment goal of NZ$2 billion.

He also expressed his anticipation for the upcoming Fiji New Zealand Business Council meeting, which is set to take place in Fiji next month.

He highlighted the meeting as a key opportunity to discuss future investments and to bolster economic cooperation between the two nations.