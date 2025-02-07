PM stresses on truth and reconciliation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The message of forgiveness, truth, and reconciliation took center stage during an open dialogue between Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and a group of youths at the National Presidential Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC this morning.

As Fiji works toward healing and national cohesion with the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Rabuka highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing past injustices and fostering unity.

Sharing personal anecdotes, the PM reflected on the challenges he faced throughout his political journey.

The TRC will facilitate open engagement in truth-telling regarding the political upheavals during the coup periods, bringing healing and closure to victims and survivors of past turmoil.

Rabuka also spoke about his vision for the Blue Pacific as an “Ocean or Zone of Peace,” a concept aimed at resolving conflicts amicably and promoting regional unity and cooperation.

This concept, to be adopted at this year’s Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in the Solomon Islands, seeks to protect the Pacific from external conflicts and ensure a collaborative approach to regional challenges and a harmonious future for all Pacific nations.

The National Presidential Prayer Breakfast was attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, who delivered a powerful message on the importance of bringing “religion and God back into our lives.”

The event also welcomed U.S. lawmakers, world leaders, prominent business figures, and survivors of the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel.

