PM says hotel projects will address 5,000 room shortage

Fiji’s 5,000 room shortage issue will soon be addressed with the progress of hotel development projects around the country this year, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He said this in response to Fiji’s current room shortage crisis, with the country having an excess number of passenger seats in comparison to hotel beds.

Rabuka said that upon completion of a few hotel and accommodation projects this year in the west, Coral Coast, Central Division, and the North, accommodation would not be such a huge issue.

“There’s a big one going up in Yasawa, one or two in Denarau, and one more close to Nadi. So, all these things will provide the number of beds required to accommodate all the passengers coming in.”

The PM also welcomed new investors while acknowledging existing hoteliers who have taken the initiative to upgrade and develop their properties to meet the required number of rooms for Fiji tourism arrivals.