PM Rabuka and India reinforce bilateral relations

India President Droupadi Murmu (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is looking forward to fruitful discussions with India President Droupadi Murmu and collaborations that will benefit both countries.

Rabuka says the visit is a significant milestone in strengthening the relationship between the two nations.

President Murmu and Rabuka officiated at the handover ceremony for land title documents for the respective sites on which the Regional 100-Bed Super Specialty Cardiology Hospital Project and the site for the Indian High Commission, Staff Residence, and Cultural Center to be constructed in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement



India President Droupadi Murmu

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu, handed over the land title for the hospital to Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan.

Followed by the handover of land titles for the Indian High Commission, Staff Residence, and Cultural Center by Permanent Secretary for Lands, Dr. Raijeli Taga, to the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji.