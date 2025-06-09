PM links recycling to jobs and a cleaner Fiji

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji must change how it handles waste, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He warned that poor waste management threatens public health, the environment and key industries like tourism.

Speaking at the VAKA Forum hosted by the Pacific Recycling Foundation in Suva, Rabuka said waste should be treated as recyclable material, not rubbish.

“We must address waste management in collaboration right across our society with other sectors. The government must provide a policy framework and leadership. Businesses must recognize that every product placed in the local market carries an environmental responsibility.”

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The government is developing a national waste management strategy that aims to reduce waste, increase recycling and improve disposal systems.

He said the Amendments to the Litter Act of Fiji are being prepared by the Ministry of Environment and will be tabled in Parliament to improve enforcement and accountability.

Rabuka said container-deposit regulations was also planned.

Beverage containers will carry a refundable deposit and consumers can reclaim it when bottles are returned to collection points.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the work of grassroots recyclers and community groups.

Rabuka said the VAKA Forum, which stands for Voices, Alliances, Knowledge and Action, connects policymakers with grassroots recyclers.

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo said the forum allows grassroots voices to share solutions that combine environmental justice, social equity and economic opportunities.

“Our discussions today are not just going to be around the journey that we have taken; it’s not a reflection only, but what we want to present today here to the group is a solution based on lived experiences.”

Deo said that the solution model being presented was based on research. It can be tested as a sustainable business model and help communities address Fiji’s waste challenges.

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