PM launches FLIPS

The opening of the new Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service is a new chapter in our pursuit of civil service excellence for all Fijians.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, while officiating at the opening ceremony, says the new institute, with its facilities, is a physical demonstration of the government’s commitment to capacity building for over 35,000 of our public servants across our four divisions.

Rabuka says this follows the coalition government’s call to approve the establishment of the learning institution last year after a Cabinet meeting in March and committed over a million dollars in the 2024-25 national budget.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is an institute that is dedicated to delivering tailor-made, high-quality, work-relevant learning programs to support the development aspirations of the government of today and the future. The institute will also assist in filling skills gaps in civil service by upskilling and reskilling our civil servants.”

Rabuka says the training that will be conducted in this new facility will include public service examinations, customer service, ethics and code of conduct, quality circles, project management and monitoring development of civil service policies and initiatives, finance for non-financial officers, government regulations, governance and leadership, and public administration, to name a few.

This institute will also be a center of excellence for sharing best practices in modern diplomacy through the provision of high-quality specialized courses to Fijian Foreign Service officers.

The Centre has three dedicated training rooms, each having a seating capacity of 100 persons, including the Vuvale Talanoa House, the Ocean of Peace Building, and the William Crookshanks Building.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.