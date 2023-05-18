PM heads to PNG for India-Pacific Islands Forum

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is leading a government delegation to Papua New Guinea to join other regional leaders at the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation.

This is also Rabuka’s first official visit to the world’s third-largest island country.

At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the forum will be an opportunity for Rabuka to meet with his Indian counterpart to discuss issues of common interest.

Rabuka is looking forward to meeting Modi at the forum to advance discussions on regional cooperation and the bilateral relations between Fiji and India.

The first FIPIC was held in Fiji in 2015 while the second one took place in Jaipur, India in 2016.

After the FIPIC, the Pacific leaders will also meet with a high-level delegation from the United States of America where they will discuss key thematic areas of cooperation and challenges critical to the region and the U.S.

Some of these challenges include combating climate change, protecting our maritime resources, and advancing resilient and inclusive economic growth.

The meeting demonstrates the US and Pacific’s deep historical and people-to-people ties.

Rabuka will also meet the Fijian community where he will provide an update on the government’s development priorities.