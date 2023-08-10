PM gets an invitation to the ESCAP meeting

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, says ESCAP stands ready to support strengthened regional cooperation and respond to Fiji’s development priorities.

Alisjahbana conveyed this to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during a courtesy call on her first official visit to Fiji.

She says ESCAP is deeply appreciative of the support extended to them over the years by Fiji, including as the host government for the ESCAP Sub-regional Office for the Pacific.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Under-Secretary-General extended an invitation for Prime Minister Rabuka to attend the next ESCAP Commission session to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, in April next year.