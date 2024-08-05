PM excited about talks with India President

the President of India, Droupadi Murmu [Source: Times of India]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says several topics are on the agenda for discussions with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who arrives in the country today.

Rabuka has acknowledged the importance of this state visit by the Indian President in enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

He says he is confident that the much-anticipated visit will yield positive results.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will be briefed on the progress of the acquisition of land for the Indian Chancery as well as the 100 bed specialty hospital that they are building on Fiji Land.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Rabuka adds they will also use the opportunity to discuss with the President steps to foster a united Fiji.

“We will brief her excellency the President of India of what’s going to be involved in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and how we are going to go about it.”

Meanwhile, the Members of Parliament will also get to hear from the visiting President when she delivers an address in Parliament.

President Murmu’s visit is the first-ever visit by a head of state from India to Fiji.