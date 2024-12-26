PM evaluates coalition's first two years

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The Coalition Government is made up of three political parties who each play a key role in guiding Fiji’s growth.

Each party has its own set of policies, outlined in their manifestos which help shape the government’s priorities and plans for the future.

In a recent interview with FBC News, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka explained that these manifestos provide a clear framework for the government’s actions.

After two years in office, Rabuka highlighted significant progress in improving national operations, addressing key challenges and laying the foundation for future development.

“It means that none of the three political parties can say that they have fulfilled their promises according to their manifestos, as it is a coalition government. After two years in government, I believe that there has been progress in our operation for the nation.”

However, Rabuka also admitted that not all promises made by the coalition have been completely realised.

The challenge, he said, lies in aligning the different party agendas with the broader goals of the government.

With multiple political ideologies at play, he said it was difficult to integrate all priorities into a unified plan for long-term change.

While the government has focused on providing short-term relief to vulnerable groups, questions remain about the long-term sustainability of these measures.

There are concerns about whether the intended reforms will be fully implemented and whether they will bring lasting benefits to the country.

As the government continues to address these challenges, Rabuka stated that it must balance the immediate needs of the people with the long-term goals outlined in the manifestos.