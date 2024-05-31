PM confirms salary adjustments for MPs gazetted

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that the due processes for changes to salaries, allowances and benefits for President, Speaker, Leader of Opposition and Members of Cabinet and Parliament as required by the Parliamentary Remunerations Act of 2014 have been gazetted and is now binding on the executive arm of Government to implement.

He says unless Parliament resolves otherwise before 1st August 2024, the changes must come into effect on 1st August 2024.

He says the changes expire on 31st December 2024, unless renewed by Parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka also confirms that he and a few colleagues in cabinet will not take the salary increase after removal of the 20 percent pay-reduction put in place by the COVID-19 mini-budget in March 2020.

The Prime Minister has reiterated that any further changes will need to be considered by Cabinet before it is presented to Parliament for consideration.

He says he wants to assure the nation that he listening to people’s views aired since the motion was passed on 24th May in Parliament.

Rabuka says the Special Committee on Emoluments also recommended amendment of the 2014 Remunerations Act to require future reviews of salaries, allowances and benefits for Members of Parliament to be conducted by an independent committee and independent experts.

He says this recommendation will require substantive amendment to the Parliamentary Remunerations Act 2014, so it requires a Bill to be drafted by the Solicitor General’s Office and the Bill will then be subject to public consultations where the people of Fiji can have their say and air their views.

He says it will then be considered by Cabinet before it is tabled in Parliament.

He adds that the Special Committee on Emoluments also recommended the substantive review, repeal and updating of the Parliamentary Retirement Allowances Act 1989 and this will require a review of the 1989 Act to be carried out with consultations, before a Bill is drafted by the Solicitor General’s Office and considered by Cabinet before it is tabled in Parliament.

He says members of the public will have the opportunity to be heard and have their say on both Bills before they are considered by Cabinet and tabled in Parliament.

However, he says as of the vote held in Parliament on Friday 24th May 2024, on the Motion to accept the report and recommendations of the Special Committee on Emoluments, that “determination” or resolution of Parliament is now binding on the Executive arm of Government, to come into effect on 1st August 2024, and expire on 31st December 2024, unless renewed by Parliament.

He says he is gratified to see that the people of Fiji are freely expressing their view, exercising their freedom of expression and they no longer live in fear.

He adds the media has freely reported the peoples’ views on the matter and that this is democracy in action, where members of the public have their say and media report freely.

He adds that as the 2024-2025 Budget is being finalized before it is tabled in Parliament on Friday 28th June 2024, and then debated in Parliament from 8th to 19th July, this is a window where Members of Parliament will have opportunity to review or reconsider their decision made last week 24th May 2024.

As leaders, Members of Parliament must consider the effect on the country of their vote held 24th May in Parliament.