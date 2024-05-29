PM advocates for empowering indigenous businesses

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says there is a need for indigenous Fijians to develop a mindset geared toward building successful businesses.

Rabuka notes that there is a common belief that businesses established by iTaukei are likely to fail.

He also cited a recent case where indigenous people looted enterprises in Noumea and the Solomon Islands, attributing this to the fact that none of those firms were owned by indigenous people.

He emphasizes that education and business are critical.

Rabuka encourages members of the Fiji Indigenous Business Council to collaborate to change the prevalent perception of iTaukei businesses.

The two-day Fiji Indigenous Business Council symposium concludes tomorrow.