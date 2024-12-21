Plastic waste soars

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji faces a growing plastic waste crisis with less than 20 per cent of total plastic waste being recyclable and reaching recycling facilities.

The remaining 80 percent is dumped in landfills, worsening environmental degradation and threatening ecosystems.

This alarming issue was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Environment Sivendra Michael during the launch of the Circular Pacific Plastic Project in Lautoka.

Michael stated that this initiative seeks to address the Pacific’s soft plastic waste problem.

“80% of the rest ends up in our landfill which is what is collected apart from what’s out there and this is scary, it’s really scary and it’s scary to the point that we are not realizing it either in our homes, in our offices.”

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo emphasized the project’s potential to create new employment opportunities, while

“Collection Pillars of Recycling transited into formal employment, transited into from informal sector to be employed not in an allowance base but in a formal sector employment and that is through our partnership global cleaning project represents the blueprint of collaboration that is really needed.”

USAID Pacific Environment Office Director Evan Meyer commended its focus on empowering marginalized groups, ensuring inclusive progress toward a greener future.

“Empowers marginalized groups that are often overlooked and undervalued by focusing on the rights and dignities as they are participating in waste management to become recycling advocates within their workplaces and communities.”

Led by the Pacific Recycling Foundation in partnership with the Australian, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands Plastics Pact, the Circular Pacific Plastic Project sets a benchmark for sustainable recycling, offering hope for a cleaner, more environmentally conscious Pacific.