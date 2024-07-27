Plans to expand Nasea health center

Discussion is underway to expand the Nasea Health Center in Labasa to cater for the needs and growing number of patients that seek medical services.

This has been highlighted by Health Minister, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu, while touring the facility yesterday and after meeting with the officials of Macuata Tikina Holdings Limited.

Dr Lalabalavu says that secure funding for the plans will follow proper procedure within the government when the time is right.

Article continues after advertisement

“The location is very conducive to serving the people in the Macuata subdivision. It does not only cover Macuata but also those from Bua, Cakaudrove, and other facilities. So we are here to talk with the owner of the building on the plans for the extension of the health center.”

Dr Lalabalavu says that the health center currently has 20 nurses and 7 doctors that look after more than 200 patients on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the Nasea Health Center is currently located on the ground floor of the Ratu Raobe building, and plans are to expand it to the other ground floor of the same building.