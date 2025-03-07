PIFS SG to visit Japan for talks on Blue Pacific Region

[Source: Pacific Island Forum/ Facebook]

The Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Baron Waqa, will visit Japan next week for a series of high-level engagements, including a meeting with Japan’s Foreign Minister, Iwaya Takeshi.

During his visit, Secretary General Waqa will discuss key priorities of the Blue Pacific region, including the Pacific Resilience Facility, a critical initiative aimed at strengthening climate and disaster resilience in the Pacific.

This international engagement precedes the Special Forum Economic Ministers Meeting that will take place on 25 and 26 March 2025 in Tonga.

The Special FEMM is earmarked to consider and endorse the PRF Establishment Agreement (Treaty) for signing by Forum Leaders at their 54th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in the Solomon Islands.

The visit highlights the Pacific Islands Forum’s ongoing commitment to strengthening relations with Japan and in advancing the interests of the Blue Pacific region.

