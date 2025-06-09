Physiotherapists drive recovery for amputees

[file photo]

Increasing diabetes-related amputations are placing new pressure on the healthcare system to support recovery and prosthetic access.

The Hope Centre in Nadi is at the forefront, providing custom-made prosthetic limbs free of charge.

Head of Physiotherapy at the Ministry of Health Josifini Tuiloma said each limb was tailored to the patient, helping restore mobility and independence.

“Our goal is to ensure amputees aren’t confined to their homes but regain confidence and freedom.”

Tuiloma outlined the critical role of physiotherapists in preparing patients for prosthetics, managing wounds, and guiding rehabilitation.

Early physiotherapy, she states is vital to prevent complications and improve long-term outcomes.

With support from international partners and expanding local expertise, Fiji is working to make prosthetic care more accessible, particularly for rural and maritime communities.

The initiative, according to Tuiloma marks a decisive step toward inclusive healthcare and a better quality of life for people living with limb loss.

