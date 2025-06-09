Persons with disabilities at the heart of new policy

Fiji has launched its revised National Policy on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, a landmark step to protect the rights of over 113,000 Fijians with functional challenges.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran said the policy provides clear guidance for government and stakeholders to meet the country’s commitments under the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, ratified in 2017.

The policy ensures persons with disabilities are not passive recipients but active participants in decisions affecting their lives.

She emphasized that nothing for us, without us, is now central to Fiji’s approach.

“The Fiji National Policy on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is for all stakeholders who aim to improve the lives of persons with disabilities through a human rights-based approach that recognises persons with disabilities have rights, and are capable of claiming those rights and making decisions for their lives based on their free and informed consent as well as being active members of society.”

Kiran pointed out that the Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation will lead over 60 per cent of the 13 strategic areas.

She said the policy reflects wide consultations with persons with disabilities, service providers, government agencies, academia and community organizations.

The Minister stressed the policy’s practical role. It will guide initiatives to make schools accessible, screen children with disabilities in mainstream education and improve social protection.

She also called for centralized disability data to track progress and ensure programs reach those who need them most.

Kiran confirmed the government’s commitment through increased social protection schemes, inclusion of disability representatives in Ministry committees, and five standalone disability-specific budget lines.

She states the policy marks a major leap for inclusion, equity and human rights.

