People sleeping on the road worries police

Director of Operations, SSP Kasiano Vusonilawe (left)

The Fiji Police have expressed grave concern over an emerging trend of intoxicated individuals sleeping on the road or by the side.

Director of Operations, SSP Kasiano Vusonilawe, disclosed this information during his appearance on the FBC TV program “Your Voice.”

SSP Vusonilawe states that this is a rare occurrence and is growing increasingly concerning.

Article continues after advertisement

“We usually experience fatal accidents between vehicles or else a vehicle went off the road, but the new trend we are seeing now is people are sleeping on the road when they are drunk. Maybe they were trying to get home, and there was no taxi, no taxi fare, or no transport, and they were going back on foot, so when they feel tired because they are drunk, they sleep on the road. This is a very dangerous thing that has come up.”

The Director of Operations of the Fiji Police Force adds that some very serious accidents have resulted from this situation, and police are raising awareness about the need to enjoy responsibly.

“Some of the drivers, when they get involved in the accident, they stop and take the victim to the hospital; some, no, they keep going because they do not know if they have walked over a human being, a dog, or whatnot. That is why it is one of the things we are raising with the communities and telling them if you are drunk, get a transport and go home.”

Vusonilawe says with the festive season approaching, the police urge people to know their limit when taking alcohol.

He adds that one should not be afraid to seek sleep at a police station if the need arises.

He says it is also advisable to rest at a friend or relative’s place if that is where a person has been socializing.

He urged drivers to be on the lookout while on the road to avoid any accident or loss of life resulting from the new emerging trend.