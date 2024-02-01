Pediatrics Department urges safe driving amidst rising child vehicle accidents

[Source: CS]

The Pediatrics Department at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital has expressed deep concern over the escalating number of vehicle accidents involving children.

Dr. Ilisapeci Tuibeqa, Head of the Department, emphasized the need for responsible driving practices to safeguard the well-being of children, particularly when seated in the back of vehicles.

She underscored the crucial importance of driving at reasonable speed limits to mitigate the risk of accidents, especially when children are passengers in vehicles.

Article continues after advertisement



[Head of Pediatrics Department at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital Dr. Ilisapeci Tuibeqa]

“And also for accidents, motor vehicle accidents, for children crossing the roads, and also in motor vehicles being thrown from the back seats and out of the cars through accidents. And those also probably not wearing seatbelts as well.”

Dr. Tuibeqa called on parents to prioritize the safety of their children by ensuring proper use of seatbelts and providing continuous supervision.

The Pediatrics Department’s appeal serves as a reminder to the community about the shared responsibility of fostering a safe environment for children on the roads.

As the new school year approaches, the Pediatrics Department advocates for heightened awareness, education, and adherence to road safety measures to prevent avoidable accidents and protect the most vulnerable members of the community.