Party moves on, Bainimarama ineligible for next election

Fiji First Acting Secretary Faiyaz Koya

Fiji First Acting Secretary Faiyaz Koya says the party moves on, but the leadership does not change.

He made the comments outside the Suva High Court this afternoon following the sentencing of Party Leader Voreqe Bainimarama to one-year jail term.

Meanwhile, Bainimarama will not be able to contest in the next general election.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji First Party leader was sentenced today for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

According to the 2013 Fijian Constitution, individuals are barred from contesting an election if they have been convicted of any offence in the eight years prior to being nominated, for which the maximum penalty under the law is a prison term of 12 months or more.

FijiFirst will be hosting a press conference later this afternoon.