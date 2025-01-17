Partnerships key to linking TVET with entrepreneurship

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the coalition government’s dedication to education and skills development is reflected in its historic $778 million allocation to the education sector.

He was speaking at the Fiji National University’s conference, themed “Transforming Skills, Shaping Futures.”

Acknowledging the growing skills gap caused by labour migration, Kamikamica highlighted the critical role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training in addressing workforce shortages.

Article continues after advertisement



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade Manoa Kamikamica

He praised FNU’s efforts in equipping Fijians with market-ready skills for industries like construction, agriculture, and information technology.

Kamikamica says through targeted grant programs like the Trade Enhancement Programme, the Ministry empowers MSMEs and cooperatives with the resources needed to scale operations and access new markets.

He adds that this approach complements TVET by fostering financial literacy, technical expertise, and business management skills among entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The Na Vualiku Tourism Development Programme was also spotlighted, with FNU’s alignment reaffirming the power of partnerships to uplift communities and promote sustainable growth.

Kamikamica has called for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders to build a resilient, inclusive future for Fiji.