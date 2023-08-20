Partnerships crucial for developments: Ditoka

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka has underscored the importance of international donor and partner assistance towards development in the country.

While acknowledging their monetary assistance, Ditoka stresses the significance of technical expertise and risk-informed development.

He says donors and partners play a vital role in ensuring projects and developments on the ground are on track.

“So it just helps us to take care of things that might go wrong during disasters; without the support of our donors, our partners, and the donor partners, that wouldn’t be able to be done. And also, there are some projects that they totally and completely pay for themselves.”

Ditoka says they are open to partnerships as there’s so much to do throughout the communities.