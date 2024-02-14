Partnership to Improve Elderly Care Skills in Fiji

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji’s aged care sector receives a boost through a partnership between the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) and the Sangam Institute of Technology College of Nursing and Health Care Education (SIT CON), aimed at enhancing skills and training in Fiji.

APTC is assisting the nursing education institution under the governance of the Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam Fiji.

The collaboration is said to improve elderly care training by improving facilities and providing training for teachers in Labasa and Lautoka.

[File Photo]

Acting Chairman of the Academic and Staff Board at TISI Sangam Institute Nursing and Health Care Education, Dr Neelesh Gounder said that Nursing College is dedicated to improving the curriculum and the overall teaching and learning experience so that our students are ready for the competitive labour market.

APTC has been a significant investor in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the Pacific and plans to support SIT CON in various training initiatives to improve the learning experience for students.