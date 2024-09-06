Speaker urges immediate action on Fiji's growing drug crisis

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, has raised alarm over Fiji’s increasing drug crisis, urging the nation to prepare for the escalating threat.

Ratu Naiqama expressed concern that various hard drugs are now readily available across the country, even in his own village of Somosomo.

He adds that if there is a need to have weapons then we should have it to help combat the drug crisis.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu

The Speaker says that it is only a matter of time before the situation worsens therefore we need to act now.

He noted that Fiji’s open and vulnerable island borders make it an easy target for drug trafficking.

The Speaker pointed out that sophisticated smuggling methods are being used, and if these drugs fail to reach their intended destinations, they often end up being sold locally.

He added that the lure of quick and easy money has enticed many people into the drug trade.

Ratu Naiqama stressed that decisive action is needed to protect the country from the damaging effects of drug proliferation.