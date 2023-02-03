Selected Standing Orders waived

Parliament members can pray in their own faith and speak in their own language if they choose to.

Parliament members can pray in their own faith and speak in their own language if they choose to.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says the decision to wave Standing Orders 28, 29, and 30 was voted upon during the Business Committee meeting last Friday.

Lalabalavu says this change will allow the Speaker to pray the way he wants to pray and not be offended if someone wishes to pray the way they want to pray.

Article continues after advertisement

“To enable the honorable members of parliament to speak in the Vosa-Vakaviti or Hindi language apart from English so as to allow them to express themselves fully and make meaningful contributions on issues of national importance.”

The English translations will be reflected in the Hansard report.