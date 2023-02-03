Parliament

Selected Standing Orders waived

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 3, 2023 12:33 pm

Parliament members can pray in their own faith and speak in their own language if they choose to.

Parliament members can pray in their own faith and speak in their own language if they choose to.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says the decision to wave Standing Orders 28, 29, and 30 was voted upon during the Business Committee meeting last Friday.

Lalabalavu says this change will allow the Speaker to pray the way he wants to pray and not be offended if someone wishes to pray the way they want to pray.

Article continues after advertisement

“To enable the honorable members of parliament to speak in the Vosa-Vakaviti or Hindi language apart from English so as to allow them to express themselves fully and make meaningful contributions on issues of national importance.”

The English translations will be reflected in the Hansard report.

FICAC confirms receiving complaint against former SOE

President urges government to uphold rule of law, Parliament opens

GCC meets in May

Selected Standing Orders waived

Former MP handed partial suspended sentence

Three reported missing at sea

Government drafts plans for revival of Health and Medical sector

Labasa town flooded

Saneem referred to FICAC

FSC’s losses accumulates into millions: Sugar Minister

Tikoduadua pledges support to RFMF

Silktails youngster out for six months

$3K boost for Suva futsal

Sulua hopes to impress national selectors

Suva coach trusts his squad

Lisa Marie Presley leaves behind a music fortune and a family dispute

US tracking suspected Chinese surveillance balloon

Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium

BBC News channel announces chief presenter line-up for revamp

Israel says Sudan peace deal to be signed in Washington

Rita Ora ‘guided’ Taika Waititi when choosing engagement rings

Israel and Sudan finalize text of peace agreement, says Israeli foreign minister

Apple's lower iPhone sales drive first profit miss since 2016

Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight

US secures deal on Philippines bases to complete arc around China

Jessica Simpson reveals secret romance with ‘massive movie star’

Beyoncé ticket rush begins as pre-sale opens for UK tour dates

Russian President Vladimir Putin compares Ukraine invasion to Stalingrad fight against Nazi Germany

Australia Won’t Put King Charles on Its 5-Dollar Bill

Police ban planned Quran burning protest in Norway

Kim Petras talks religion, trans community ahead of Grammys

Fisherman denied bail

Government focuses on the health sector: Rabuka

Reviews expected in banking process

Consultative approach needed: Qereqeretabua

There’s no doubting he loves Aotearoa

28 new COVID-19 cases

Youth empowerment for new FNRL Chair

94 percent of FDB’s portfolio in MSME and agriculture

Army shifts focus to Nawaka 7s

Wins for Labasa, Suva and Rewa in Futsal IDC

Bus service and road condition concerns villagers

Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury

46-point first quarter sends Celtics past Nets

Stall on Samoan seasonal worker scheme 'a huge letdown'

Stability of the RFMF guarantees national stability: Tikoduadua

Salesi Temo sworn in as Acting Chief Justice

Bainimarama lied in Parliament, NFP claims

Cotter resigns

Cokanasiga extends stay with Bath

Children’s Hospital performs 100th surgery

Matarerega returns to Suva

Labasa a hive of activity for back-to-school shopping

US seeks deal on Philippines bases to complete arc around China

Dolly Parton latest celebrity to be targeted in online scam

Jones may give Vunivalu another chance

Working people falling into the debt cycle

Focus on reducing the cost of living: Narube

Young Bobo joins Suva football

Democratic-backed Connecticut bill would ban ‘Latinx’ term

Collaboration is critical in preparing for tsunamis

MSME makes an 18% GDP contribution

Alec Baldwin scheduled for court on charges in set death

Muaivuso villagers welcome water assistance

Kylian Mbappe suffer injury as PSG win

RFMF accords traditional welcome to Tikoduadua

Sawanikula villagers raise concerns with PM

Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral

‘Dr. Phil’ talk show to end daytime TV run after 21 years

Ukraine billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky targeted in new anti-corruption swoop

Man United makes Carabao Cup final

Iranian couple handed prison sentence for dancing in the streets

Will Smith confirms sequel, a year after Chris Rock slap

Man charged with murder to face court

Body found in Vatuwaqa identified

Ministry enhances their engagement with its sectors

Government willing to work with SPREP

Tikoduadua visits RFMF Commander

FedEx to cut senior jobs as part of larger staff reduction

Qatar Airways, Airbus reach settlement in A350 legal case

Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ tour

Biden moves to slash U.S. credit card fees, app charges

No classified documents found at president's beach house

Michael Jackson's nephew Jafaar Jackson to play him in biopic

Apple set to post rare revenue drop as focus shifts to demand rebound

Pope Francis in DR Congo: A million celebrate Kinshasa Mass

James Gunn discusses Henry Cavill exit and DCU future

FSC technically bankrupt, owes $400m

Former FSC Board needs to be held accountable: Singh

Government to re-look at FICAC’s role

‘No Jab, No Job’ to be removed soon: AG

Lorde on bringing her Solar Power tour home, her texts to Jacinda and where she’s been hiding

62 percent pass rate for Year 8

FNRL remodels competition

Continue investigating Saneem says FLP

Great opportunity for Fiji Futsal coach

Tabuya encourages women to take up opportunities

Major boost for Nataleira 7s

FRA to commence with reconstruction of Korotogo roundabout

Djokovic played Australian Open with 3cm tear in hamstring

NFL great Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'

James Gunn reveals next decade of DC movies and TV shows

New York attorney general calls for new sanctions against Donald Trump

Pearls coach disappointed with low interest

Former FSC CEO paid over $840k says Minister

PM addresses nepotism concerns

Matererega interested in re-joining Suva

We have to work within budget: FRA

AG pays visit to Fiji Met

NRL denies rejecting league pregnancy and leave policy

UN commits to further support SMEs, Cooperatives, Media

Pakistan mosque blast: What is behind the deadly attack?

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announce ‘Bad Boys’ sequel

'My drug use got pretty deep and really dangerous'

4 key suspects in Haiti presidential slaying in US custody

Elton John tops highest-grossing music tour of all time list

Twitter makes first interest payment on Musk buyout debt

U.S. says Russia violating New START nuclear arms control treaty

Cabinet approves municipal council elections

Bainimarama given time to vacate PM's residence

Telecom launches new Online Top-Up service

Fiji strengthens economic ties with New Caledonia

Cabinet approves National Economic Summit

Fiji Finals in May

Cooperation arrangements to boost military engagements

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence reteaming for ‘Bad Boys’ sequel

ACP Lutunauga is new FNRL Chair

Government to establish decision-making machinery

ONOC stands in solidarity with Ukraine

Prosecutors file charges in set shooting by Alec Baldwin

'Hands off Africa,' Pope Francis tells rich world

Property prices dropping across NZ at a rate not seen since financial crisis

PM confirms Saneem’s resignation

U.S. to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11

Priscilla Presley contests validity of Lisa Marie's will

Six new ministers sworn in after Cabinet reshuffle in NZ

Fijians need to become financial savvy

People’s behaviour to waste needs to change: PRF

Owner fined $90k after bird injures doctor

Selena Gomez responds to comments about her shaky hands

Apple workplace rules violate U.S. labor law

U.S. stops granting export licenses for China's Huawei

Italian woman 'punched and spat' on India flight

Rupert Grint found ‘Harry Potter’ role ‘quite suffocating’

The Jonas debut their daughter in public

Airbus and Qatar edge towards agreement in A350 dispute

French protests intensify against pension age rise

Fiji acknowledges US support

100 confirmed dead in marathon search of rubble

Fuel and LPG prices to decrease

Increasing trend in CHD in children: Bailey

More investment needed to understand climate variability

New Vision of Fiji assists students

Redline players ready for Vulaca tournament

Maharaj wants to prove teachers wrong

Fiji and Australia strengthen their Vuvale partnership

India to strengthen relationship with Fiji

Boxer Klitschko joins fight against Olympic path for Russia

Halfpenny starts for Wales against Ireland

Ukraine on mission to ban Russia from Paris Olympics

Neymar to miss struggling PSG's trip to Montpellier

Local TikToker fronts court with others

More heavy rain expected for New Zealand's flood-ravaged Auckland

Increase in depression and anxiety cases: Singh

FBC board will put $207k vehicle for tender

Former Wagner commander describes brutality and incompetence on the frontline

Telecommunication companies await approval by cabinet

Ravai joins Reds

Weather affects Ba’s preparation for futsal IDC

Miller to join Newcastle

ACIC officials join Fiji Police

Mother’s instinct saves two lives

Joe Biden rules out sending F-16 fighter jets

Actress gives evidence in High Court over bitter film dispute

President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11

Climate Change in the Pacific Report launched

Fatboy Slim, Flamingo Pier cancelled due to weather

Memphis fire department fires three employees in Tyre Nichols case

Half Moon Bay suspect was upset over $100 repair bill, prosecutor says

7 officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death relieved of duty, 3 Memphis FD members fired

FBC welcomes new board

Police seek identity of deceased male

Lessons learnt for Drua

Ex-CEO got over $300k during COVID: FBC Board

Four players apply for release to join Ba

Priscilla Presley disputes trust of late Lisa Marie Presley

Nawaikula given time to engage new counsel

TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance

Five to face allegation of human trafficking

Blinken visit reaches new urgency as Israeli, Palestinian tensions boil

Djokovic back at number one

Ministry to ensure international standards are met

6th Memphis officer disciplined, fire workers fired

Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in King of Pop biopic

Couples in Chinese province allowed to have unlimited children

TikTok CEO to testify before U.S. Congress over security concerns

Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness

Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars

Rita Ora finally confirms she's married to Taika Waititi

Oil falls as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong