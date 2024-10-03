Nalumisa highlights flood mitigation plans for Rakiraki

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa has highlighted the significant economic impact of flooding in Rakiraki, which cost the business community approximately $300,000 in 2022.

Nalumisa highlighted this in Parliament as he outlined works being done and plans in the pipeline to address the flooding issue in Rakiraki.

The Minister says the Rakiraki Town Council has upgraded most of the stormwater drains and even removed big rocks or boulders to divert flow of water.

He says this provides immediate relief as it directs water away from the town more effectively.

Nalumisa says the Council has also submitted a request to the Ministry of Waterways for dredging of the Penang River as well as the Nakauvadra River.

He adds the Ministry of Waterways has advised they will move the dredging machines towards Rakiraki once the main rivers are dredged.

The Minister says desilting farm drains near Rakiraki, which will reduce the effect of flooding in the future, is also underway.

He also confirms that the Ministry of Waterways will start desilting works on the Penang River by December.

He also states that it is anticipated that after any flood, diseases such as leptospirosis, typhoid, and dengue can arise due to contaminated water, poor sanitation, and the rapid increase of vectors like mosquitoes.

In mitigating these risks, Nalumisa says the Council has prepared a disaster management policy that includes the disaster management operation.