Minister admits delays in issuing town-based permits

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Local Government Ministry is working with the Ministry of Public Works to develop plans to upgrade urban infrastructure.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa addressed concerns regarding the municipal councils’ failure to issue town-based permits to vehicle owners whose applications for PSV permits have been accepted by LTA specifically LMs and LCs.

Nalumisa admits that a lack of coordination between the LTA, municipal councils, and the Fiji Roads Authority has created significant delays.

He says the absence of a streamlined, integrated process for handling PSVs and town-based permit applications has resulted in conflicting requirements, duplicated efforts, and confusion for applicants.

Nalumisa says the councils have expressed hesitation in approving new permits, citing inadequate infrastructure to accommodate additional vehicles.

“It is important to note, Mr. Speaker, sir, that municipal councils have expressed concerns about increasing traffic congestion in their jurisdictions with limited provisions to bases to accommodate this request. They view the limitation of new town-based permits as a means to control the number of vehicles operating in urban centers.”

He says together with the Ministry of Public Works, they are working on infrastructure improvement plans to address these issues.

“This will include dedicated lanes for public service vehicles, improving parking facilities, and enhanced traffic management systems. We recognize the need to support our municipal councils in building the capacity to handle the complexities of modern urban transportation. Mr. Speaker, sir, the challenges faced in harmonizing a public service vehicle permit process are significant.”

The Minister also touched on the challenges faced by rural communities, where bus services have either been reduced or discontinued due to poor road conditions.

He says they are consulting with the Ministry of Public Works, FRA, and LTA to find solutions.