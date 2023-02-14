Government focuses on 12-month plans

[File Photo]

The government will be focusing on executing various plans over the next 12 months.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica says this includes the review of the civil service, a fiscal review of our government and hosting the National Economic Summit.

“Conducting Tripartite Forum which is exciting, Mr. Speaker sir, as it means the Unions will have a true voice in our country, review the education system so it is ‘fit for purpose’ and relevant to the employment needs in Fiji for the 21st century.”

Kamikamica says in order to prosper as a country, Fiji needs to target 50% economic growth in the next 10 years.

He says the plans may sound daunting, but they can be achieved through togetherness.