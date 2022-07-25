Government copied SODELPA policies: Ratu Naiqama

[File Photo]

Shadow Minister for Economy Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu claims that the majority of the policies implemented in the current budget were recommended by SODELPA over the years.

Ratu Naiqama has also labelled the 2022-2023 National Budget as an overly ambitious and unrealistic budget.

He says this budget and the revised budget announced in March are smokescreens as we count down to the election.

The leaders of Opposition adds that budgets such as this will result in the delay and shelving of other projects.

“The impact of these policies could have worked better and more effectively if they were implemented earlier rather than later, they were more relevant and cost effective then.”

Ratu Naiqama says the government’s initiative to reduce VAT on 21 essential items widens the inequality gap between the rich and the poor in the country.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this budget is a timely response to the current adversaries that the country is currently facing.

“Our game plan is the national budget that we’ve put before the people. When we consider the totality of the pandemic, the strength of our recovery and the stability that our people and business need at this time, I believe that this is the most important budget that we’ve ever presented in this parliament.”

Monday and Tuesday have been set aside for Members of Parliament to deliver their budget responses.