Exclusion of stakeholders weakens national budget says Bala

Opposition Member of Parliament Parveen Bala [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Opposition Member of Parliament Parveen Bala says the 2024–25 national budget lacks positive growth because it is rooted in backward-looking, negative thinking.

While contributing to the budget debate, Bala says the Fiscal Review Committee’s advice appears to be disconnected from the realities faced by people.

Bala claims that the reliance on a narrow set of advisors who may not fully understand the on-ground realities is dangerous.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that it shows a lack of respect for the principles of inclusive governance.

Bala claims that the exclusion of key stakeholders, such as industry leaders and community representatives, from these consultations only exacerbates the disconnect between the government and the people it serves.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad is scheduled to give his right of reply tomorrow.