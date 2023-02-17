Decision yet to be made: Qereqeretabua

Chair Lenora Qereqeretabua confirmed to FBC News that there was no decision made today.

The Parliamentary Privileges Committee will have a decision on Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama this morning.

Chair Lenora Qereqeretabua confirmed to FBC News that there was no decision made yesterday but says that the committee will sit again this morning before filing their decisions and submitting them to the Speaker of the House Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Qereqeretabua added that the Speaker would be the first to know of their decision.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Speaker asked us to send it to the Privileges Committee. He is the first person who will find out about it. Then he will make his announcement tomorrow. ”

Bainimarama was summoned by the committee earlier yesterday afternoon in relation to a breach of the standing orders when he delivered his maiden speech on Monday.