Parliament to be prorogued until February 2026

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Parliament will be prorogued from now until the State Opening of Parliament on February, 16 next year, marking the formal conclusion of the current parliamentary session.

During the prorogation period, all parliamentary business including sittings and Standing Committee proceedings on bills, motions, and reports will be suspended, except for urgent matters approved by the Speaker.

The fourth and final session of Parliament will officially open on February 16, 2026 at 10 am, which is also scheduled to be officiated by His Excellency the President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

It will also be attended by the Chief Justice Salesi Temo, Justices of Appeal, and other judges.

Parliament will then formally resume sittings on March 9, 2026, with members expected to respond to the President’s Address, along with other parliamentary operations which will continue as normal unless advised otherwise.

