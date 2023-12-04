Parliament prorogued until March 4th

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Parliament will stand prorogued from today until the Opening of Parliament on March 4th 2024.

By convention, prorogation is not a sitting day.

Prorogation signifies the formal end of a Parliamentary session of year during the Parliamentary Term of four years.

Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has informed President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere of the prorogation as well as the next State Opening of Parliament.

During the prorogation period, Parliamentary business including Parliament sittings and Parliamentary Standing Committee proceedings on Bills, Motions and reports are suspended.

However, there is an exception of matters that will be deemed urgent and necessary such as Standing Committee work on Bills, but these will be at the discretion of the Speaker of Parliament.

The State Opening of the second session of Parliament will be officiated by President Ratu Wiliame March 4th at 10.00 a.m. after the Guard-of-Honour by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

The State Opening will also be attended by the Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo, Justices of Appeal and other Puisne Judges.

Parliament will then resume on March 11th for the week-long sitting.

All other operations by the Parliament secretariat will continue during the prorogation period.