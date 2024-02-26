Parliament bus initiative educates Nadarivatu students

[ Source: Supplied]

The Parliament Bus initiative reached Nadarivatu High School, extending parliamentary awareness to the highlands of Nadarivatu and providing valuable insights into the roles and functions of Parliament.

The initiative aimed to educate students on Parliament’s functions and ways to engage with the legislative process.

School Assistant Principal Simon Singh expressed gratitude for bringing parliamentary awareness directly to their doorstep.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh acknowledged the significance of the initiative, particularly for students who are unable to visit Parliament due to their remote location.

He commended the team for their efforts in bridging the gap and providing essential knowledge about legislation, which he emphasized as an integral part of the school’s Social Science curriculum.

Singh also extended thanks to the sponsors of the event, UNDP, highlighting their support for initiatives promoting civic education and parliamentary engagement.

The UNDP Fiji Parliament Support Project, funded by the Governments of Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, facilitated this important educational outreach initiative.

This visit to Nadarivatu High School marked the conclusion of a two-week period during which the Parliament Bus team visited multiple schools across various regions, including Levuka, Rakiraki, and Tavua, reaching a diverse range of students with parliamentary education and awareness.