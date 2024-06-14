Panapasa granted bail

Suspended Assistant Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa

Suspended Assistant Commissioner of Corrections, Salote Panapasa has been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Panapasa appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court charged with two counts of abuse of office, and an alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

It is alleged that between 1st August 2023 and 30th October 2023, the accused allegedly committed an arbitrary act of abuse of authority, whereby she instructed Fiji Corrections Service officers to facilitate the use of building materials for her private residence.

Also, it is alleged that between 1st August 2023 and 31st October 2023, Panapasa allegedly altered a weekly report to justify the use of the building materials for her private residence.

Panapasa has been released on $5000 non-cash bond with two sureties, and was ordered to surrender her travel documents.

A stop departure has also been issued.

Magistrate Krishan Prasad also instructed the accused not to reoffend or interfere with witnesses, and to report to the Valelevu Police Station on the last work-day of every month.

The matter has been adjourned to July 5th.